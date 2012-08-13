Perhaps the most surprising poll was the SurveyUSA finding in Missouri, which showed Romney up by just one point in a supposedly safe state. Realistically, Romney's up by more, but the hidden detail was that Senator McCaskill was down by 11 in the same survey, revealing an unexpected cohort of Obama-Akin voters. This isn't the first time that SurveyUSA has unexpectedly found Obama doing better than an incumbent Democratic senator who was presumed to have a better shot than the president, and it's an emerging pattern to watch heading into the heart of the campaign season.

Odds and Ends

--Reuters ran a quick poll this weekend and found that there weren't too many voters eager to switch their votes after the Ryan announcement, but they didn't release survey results. The biggest takeaway from the poll was that voters don't know much about Ryan and that will make it imperative for both sides to define him early.

--If Romney looks well positioned with respect to expectations in any swing state, it might be Iowa, where Romney's locked in a tight race in a traditionally competitive state that tilts toward Democrats. But the Obama campaign is exploiting regional divisions in the Republican Party that might ultimately make a difference in Iowa. First, Obama has criticized Romney for opposing wind energy tax credits, which many coastal Republicans see as wasteful spending for inefficient technologies, while conservatives from the plains offer full-throated support for a subsidy supporting a growing industry helping to create jobs in a growing industry. Second, Ryan's in trouble for holding up the Farm Bill, which is essentially untouchable in Iowa. It's hard to say how much these federal programs that benefit the Midwest will matter in a national presidential election, but many insist that they do, and Obama could certainly use the help. Iowa's an underrated state in the electoral math, since it effectively holds the keys to Colorado: without Iowa, the southwestern strategy of the Kerry states plus Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico can't put Obama over the top.