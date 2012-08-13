In 2005, Mack was elected to represent Florida’s 14th district in the U.S. House. As at the state level, Mack’s personal life has garnered more headlines than his legislative accomplishments. (In fact, in my interviews, few politicos in either party have been able to point to any major legislative achievement since he’s been elected). In 2006, he divorced his wife of ten years and married California Congresswoman Mary Bono—widow of Sonny Bono. Rumors in Capitol Hill swirled about their romance. In 2005, an Orlando Sentinel columnist wrote, “And now every political-insider rag in D.C. is salivating over the reported romance between Sonny's 43-year-old widow and the 38-year-old freshman from Fort Myers, whom Roll Call called ‘hunky.’" Financial issues stemming from his divorce also dominated headlines, with local media outlets questioning how such a financial hawk could have so much trouble taking care of his own money.

NOW, WITH SEVEN years in Congress behind him, Mack is focused on his run for Senate. While his platform relies on his “Penny Plan”—introduced in the House in May 2011, the plan advocates eliminating one penny out of every federal dollar spent in order to balance the budget by 2019—it’s more likely that his campaign, like those previous, will rely on his famous family.

And so far, this strategy seems to be working. Former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner exited the Senate race right after Mack entered and is now running for a congressional seat instead. Former Florida Senator George LeMieux—who was appointed an interim senator in 2009—dropped out of the GOP Senate primary because, he says, “the Mack name enjoys widespread recognition that can only be matched with substantial advertising or the opportunity to debate on statewide television.” But Mack’s camp refused to participate in any debates, giving little room for his opponents to gain any name recognition. (The Mack campaign did not respond to numerous calls for comment.)

Another factor in Mack’s favor: the funds flowing into the race on his behalf. Though Nelson has raised $13.9 million to Mack’s $3.3 million, that doesn’t include the $1 million that Adelson has donated to Mack’s PAC (called Freedom PAC), or the $6.2 million that American Crossroads has committed to run attack ads against Nelson. And if the race continues to be close, more money can certainly be expected to be thrown Mack’s way.

Nevertheless, observers on both sides of the aisle still think Nelson has the upper-hand. Democrats are, of course, worried about Republican super PAC money, but as Chad Clanton, a Nelson campaign senior advisor, told me, “We are confident we are going to be financially competitive throughout the race.” The polls coming out of Florida have been inconsistent, but the latest PPP poll shows Nelson leading Mack 45-43 percent—a slight lead that falls within the poll’s margin of error. Democrats remain optimistic, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Nelson’s camp exudes an air of confidence. Even Republican strategist Alex Patton says, “I think this is Nelson’s race to lose,” though he emphasized that “Mack is within striking distance.”

And beyond the Nelson-Mack showdown, Democrats see hope in other, lower-level races. After getting trampled in 2010, the party has been focused on recruitment, Christian Ulvert, a consultant to the Florida Democratic Party for state house races, said.

But if Mack takes the Senate seat, Florida Republicans will have succeeded in removing the last Democrat from statewide office. A Nelson loss could have an “avalanche effect” in Florida politics, Florida State University professor Lance deHaven-Smith warned.

“It would be a bellwether change,” deHaven-Smith told me. “It would solidify the Republican’s control of Florida.”

Perry Stein is a reporter-researcher at The New Republic.