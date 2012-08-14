Three years into the National Export Initiative , and just as Brookings is primed to further scale up its Metro Exports Initiative (MEI) to meet rising demand, there appears to be growing skepticism in some circles about the prospect of embracing and promoting exports in the face of a potential global economic slowdown. The media, regional leaders, and other interested parties--all are questioning whether the European debt crisis, a slowdown in China, and the overall weakness of the economic recovery make this a poor time to prioritize and pursue exports.

Does it make sense for U.S. states and metro areas to become more intentional about exports when we might be heading towards a decline in global demand over the near term?

As of the most recent figures (first half, 2012) U.S. goods exports have continued to grow, including exports to China and Europe. So, at this point, the concerns are based primarily on speculation about the future or to recent declines in exports from certain states. But even if exports do slow down in the coming months, the clear answer is “yes,” it does make strong and logical sense for metro areas (and tradable sector companies) to develop and implement export strategies now--and stick with them.

States and metro areas should prioritize and focus on exports because in addition to potential short-term rewards (which often receive an outsized share of attention in economic development), an intentional exports effort is critical to long-term economic sustainability, growth, diversification, and competitiveness. The global economy runs in cycles and history teaches us to be prepared for the inevitable ups and downs. We are also likely to confront cycles where the U.S. domestic market (or certain industries) is relatively stronger or weaker than some other global markets. Exports provide a way to leverage and manage these cycles and better weather domestic downturns.