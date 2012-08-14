Mitt Romney may be losing the fight to win the hearts and minds of voters, at least if the polls are accurate. But he may be winning the battle to obscure his real agenda for Medicare.

The proposals Romney has made so far would, with virtual certainty, require cuts to Medicare. These cuts would likely be larger, and possibly much larger, than the cuts in the Affordable Care Act—yes, the very same cuts that Romney keeps attacking Obama for enacting.

As far as I can tell, pundits and reporters are not holding the Romney campaign accountable for this. Nor are they demanding Romney explain how he’d possibly drain Medicare of so much money without causing harm to seniors. I’m not trying to beat up on the press here. Romney has been cagey about this part of his agenda, describing his Medicare plan only in broad brushstrokes and vowing, at every turn, to “save” Medicare for seniors. And the selection of Paul Ryan as a running mate has actually muddled things more, since Ryan’s latest budget proposal happens to have less severe cuts to Medicare.

But Romney’s designs for Medicare become crystal-clear if you look at his agenda as a whole. Yes, you also have to keep some numbers in your head. But I think I can keep it to just two. Let’s give it a shot, shall we?