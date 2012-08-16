Having reported on Saudi Arabia for many years, House capably elaborates on these details, while also uncovering stories that do not often make headlines. As a woman, she is particularly well suited to shed light on the female half of the Saudi population. House’s conversations with women—who range from the small minority of modernizing crusaders to ordinary women who see obedience to God and their husbands as one and the same—are particularly valuable, as they would have been impossible for a male reporter to conduct. House’s intrepidness here is characteristic of her attitude overall. In one instance, she is the first Westerner that remote villagers encounter. In another, she visits a city of 600,000 residents where the homes are dilapidated wooden shacks. There are no roads or cars, and often no electricity.

Saudi Arabia’s problems are not only economic—and House illustrates this masterfully. Political nepotism combined with a puritanical version of Islam and a total absence of human rights have produced one of the world’s most fertile breeding grounds for terrorists, several of whom House interviews. Their violent vocation takes them from a mundane existence in Arabia to Pakistan, the Philippines, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and, frequently, Guantanamo Bay, before they are repatriated and supposedly rehabilitated by the Saudi regime. This rehabilitation has had its successes, but it is imperfect. In one instance, which House describes in graphic detail, a supposed ex-terrorist hides explosives in his rectum and blows himself into what “investigators later counted as seventy-three pieces” during a meeting with the prince who had supposedly reformed him.

What House refers to as the most “prickly” political problem, however, is royal succession. The Saudi system, unlike European monarchies, passes royal succession not from father to son, but from brother to brother. Because the first king, Abdul Aziz, produced dozens of sons through multiple wives, this system has worked. But the last of Abdul Aziz’s sons are elderly, limiting the pool of potential heirs. (Two crown princes have died in the past year.) Eventually, succession must pass to the next generation, but like their father, the sons of Abdul Aziz have produced dozens of their own sons, creating thousands of Saudi princes. It is unclear who will be the first grandson of Abdul Aziz to become king and whether he will then try to keep the line of succession within his immediate family or share it with his cousins. This question has the potential to rip the royal family—and the kingdom, for that matter—apart, although most princes seem to believe that the family will come together, as it always has, to preserve its rule.

House’s reporting from Saudi Arabia paints a vivid and rarely seen picture of this closed state. But if her background as a journalist generally serves her well, it also comes with some of the profession’s shortcomings. In certain instances, the book would have benefited from more academic rigor. Official Saudi interpretations of Islam are iterated without acknowledging long-standing disputes. The Koranic verse “Oh you who have believed, obey Allah, and obey the Messenger [Muhammad] and those in authority among you,” is an instruction for “Muslims to be obedient and submissive to their rulers,” she states. But this is just one interpretation of this verse; debates over who exactly “those in authority among you” are have raged since the death of the Prophet Muhammad. In this and similar cases, House parrots the official Saudi interpretation of Islam. If she had questioned it, she might have gotten at the intriguing state enforcement of a form of Islam designed to encourage political apathy.

House could have also been more careful with her use of political language. Western political terms are the easiest for Western writers to employ, but they can be misleading. House nonchalantly states that foreign workers from Pakistan, India, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, who compose the majority of the Saudi labor force, are “treated like second-class citizens.” In fact, they are not citizens at all. One could even debate whether the concept of citizenship applies to anyone in an absolute monarchy such as Saudi Arabia.