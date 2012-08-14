We are in the ragged fringe of Dallas, where Killer Joe is a cop in his spare time, when he’s not killing people. We discover a white trash family out of Sam Shepard or Jim Thompson, but so cutesy-awful they might be ready for Hee Haw. There’s the father, Ansel (Thomas Haden Church), his second wife, Sharla (Gina Gershon), his son, Chris (Emile Hirsch), and his daughter Dottie (Juno Temple). In a listless way, they wonder about killing the first wife and mother to the kids—for the insurance money, which is coming to Dottie. I can’t see why they don’t do this deed themselves, for they seem casual and callous enough. Instead they call for Killer Joe—after all, his name is in the title.

Joe wears laundered black and a crisp Stetson. He has a gun, and a badge, but never seems obliged to do police work. He kills people by contract, and reckons he can off Mom for $25,000. He drawls, but he is soft-spoken and polite, and the cooler he becomes the more frightening he is. For all the trailer-trash authenticity and the soupy Texan-ness of the film, Joe seems like an angel of death out of legend. Of course, as a professional, he wants his $25,000 up front. But the family can’t raise that kind of money. So the deal is off until Joe sees Dottie and says he’ll take her as a retainer. As in, own her. Joe, by the way, is played by Matthew McConaughey.

For years I wasn’t sure how to spell “Matthew McConaughey”. In my arrogance, I assumed the need would not arise. No one could deny how handsome he was, though often his silent-movie prettiness seemed overwhelming and at odds with his heroic stature and his Texan drawl. He was tall and strong; he had curling brown hair, intense eyes … the more I describe him, the harder it is to say why I didn’t like him. Was it that his sculpted face sometimes suggested that it might be made of candy, instead of rock? Was his cheerfulness too bland compared with the ingrowing worry or doubt to be seen and felt in, say, Matt Damon, more or less a contemporary? Was he so pleased with himself as to warn us off?

At first, I was in a minority. McConaughey was one of those people for whom extraordinary stardom was predicted. Born in Uvalde, Texas in 1969, he graduated from the radio, film, and television program at the University of Texas at Austin, and as one of the many kids who would hang out in that city, he caught the eye of Richard Linklater, who cast him and then let his slacker-womanizer part build in Dazed and Confused. He was noticed and quickly promoted to lead parts: as a sheriff in John Sayles’ Lone Star, and as the idealistic young lawyer defending Samuel Jackson and getting involved with Sandra Bullock in A Time to Kill.