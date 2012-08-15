Before this hosting gig, General Clark told me, his television-watching was mostly limited to golf and football. (Though it should be said that while leading the war in Kosovo, he certainly did not skimp on the television appearances.) He’d occasionally catch a reality show while flipping through channels and “see these people running across water, bouncing off balloons and things. So I’d wanted to make sure that what we were going to do was serious and authentic and purposeful. And didn’t involve a bunch of people making fun of themselves.” But Monday’s premiere was mostly two hours of gun porn, a montage of exploding grenade launchers and AK-47s. Some actual lines that escape the mouths of contestants include: “You want to treat this gun like a woman, very, very delicately” and “Squeeze the trigger, brother, squeeze it, squeeze it, just squeeze it nice and slow.” Bullets hurtle in slow motion. Nick Lachey shudders from the recoil of his machine gun as shell casings fly away. At one point, he points a pistol straight at the camera, a faint breeze ruffling his boy-band hair.

The backlash began almost as soon as the premiere aired. Nine Nobel peace prize winners including Desmond Tutu published an open letter calling for the series’ cancellation, accusing it of “trying to sanitize war by likening it to an athletic competition.” A director of one veteran group told Radar Online that the show left her speechless. “War is not a game,” she said. The consensus seemed to be that the show accomplishes exactly the opposite of what it sets out to do: It trivializes combat, it fetishizes weapons, it makes mortally high-stakes situations seem like a matter of racking up prize money. It also casts light on the weird role of reality shows in promoting American military institutions to younger demographics. And, perhaps worst of all: It’s boring.

THIS ISN’T THE first time that reality TV has joined forces with the military. In 2002, USA Network aired “Combat Missions,” produced by Mark Burnett, who is also behind “Stars Earn Stripes” (along with “Survivor” and “Celebrity Apprentice”). “Combat Missions” pit military types—former Green Berets and Navy seals, for instance—against each other in elaborately staged operations. It was never picked up for a second season.

Francisco Hamm, who works in the Air Force’s entertainment office and recently finished consulting on an episode of “Army Wives” (a popular Lifetime drama), explained that even in the realm of reality TV, it is key to the military’s public affairs mission to be represented well onscreen. “Top Chef” filmed one episode at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. The contestants cooked food for airmen and their families who were deploying or returning from deployment. “It’s really important to us to showcase men and women in the Air Force and their cool missions,” Hamm said.

That the military supports television projects as a way of promoting itself is nothing new. But reality shows, with their non-actor participants and murky line between staged drama and real-life scenarios, are a confusing hybrid. “Stars Earn Stripes” is not representing the military. It appropriates the mechanics and set pieces of military duty—shooting guns, kicking in doors—and uses them as ways to quantify winners and losers in a highly stylized game.