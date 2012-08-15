Today was one of Romney’s better polling days since early May, with the balance of polling placing him in better shape both nationally and in the battlegrounds than most other polls over the last month.

The Purple Strategies poll in Ohio was the first poll to show Romney with a lead in the Buckeye State since early June and it’s the second poll this week to show Romney at least tied. Just as importantly, the quintet of battleground surveys showed Romney up in Virginia and Florida as well.

While all of this might seem to point toward a Ryan bump, there’s still not much evidence of clear movement in Romney’s direction. Notice that while there's plenty of red in the left hand column, there's more blue on the right. It's somewhat better for Romney than the right-hand column makes it appear, since he's doing about as well as he's done in the Rasmussen and Gallup trackers. But most of these polls are roughly in line with their prior results, and the battleground polls showed Obama’s position improving in Colorado and Florida, even if he slipped in Virginia and Ohio. And to the extent that the Purple Strategies polls were good for Romney, they also assumed that Obama's approval rating was at 43 percent in the battlegrounds. Now perhaps that's true, but most other polls show Obama's approval holding steady in the mid-to-upper forties. So Obama outperformed his approval rating in these four surveys, and that points toward weakness for Romney, if in fact Obama's approval ratings remain anchored where they've been for the last 6 months in the upper-forties. The YouGov/Economist poll had been one of Romney's best polls in recent weeks, but Obama seems to have rebounded a bit.