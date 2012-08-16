Paul Ryan introduced a new argument about Medicare today. I love it, because it shows that his critics have been right all along: Ryan isn’t nearly as candid about policy and trade-offs as his reputation suggests.

The argument is about the $716 billion of Medicare cuts in the Affordable Care Act. Ryan and Mitt Romney have been citing those reductions as proof that Obamacare “raided” Medicare. If you haven’t heard the line in one of their speeches, then perhaps you caught it in their new advertisement, which has all the sublety of Cialas ad.

It’s true that Obamacare will reduce Medicare spending by $716 billion in the next ten years. It’s also true that the Ryan budget calls for the same cuts. And while Obamacare actually offers seniors new benefits, including free wellness visits and more prescription drug assistance, the Ryan budget takes those benefits away. Whatever you think of those cuts, Ryan has no standing to criticize them.

Chris Moody, a reporter from Yahoo! News, had the good sense on Thursday to ask Ryan about this: