The announcement today that former Democratic congressman Artur Davis will speak at the Republican National Convention later this month came as little surprise. Davis has for a while now been making the journey from being an early Barack Obama booster, part of the next-generation wave of African-American politicians, to shifting to the center in a disastrous attempt to win the governorship of Alabama, to coming out in favor of Voter ID laws in Alabama, to declaring that he had become a Republican living in Virginia to, now, ending up in the esteemed Zell Miller speaking slot at the convention.

But much as Democrats might shrug at the loss of Davis to the other side, his apostasy has in fact come at great cost for one group in Washington: the political press. Starting surprisingly soon after Obama’s election, Davis became a favorite go-to for Beltway reporters seeking a quote from a House Democrat “concerned” about the direction that Obama was taking his administration. More often than not, these quotes were anonymous -- in the interest of “candor,” of course. How do I know Davis was the source of them? Well, because I was smack in the middle of the one of the newsrooms that was relying heavily on him. The blind quotes were often quite sharp and pithy, and directed personally at the performance of the president—Davis gave good quote, as we say.

But here and there, he’d go on the record in more banal terms to voice his disappointment about Obama or his fellow Democrats. A few samples, courtesy of ace TNR researcher Rachel Wiseman:

On objections to TARP and the stimulus. Washington Post, March 20, 2009: