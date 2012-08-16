So, my football teammates weren’t out drinking beers without me on Friday and Saturday nights because I was a walking, talking contraceptive—it was because they were nothing more than sheep, victims of groupthink and collectivism. The two girls in my AP English class who tormented me to no end? Second-rate intellects and future “second-handers” as Rand branded anyone (journalists, ministers, union workers and, ironically for Ryan, politicians) who wasn’t an industrialist or “creator”. My two-page Beat-esque poem about Roark alone qualified me for the latter category, I was sure.

In Rand’s stories, the individual is the absolute sovereign. This makes sense in the high school context for a couple of reasons. First, many of Rand’s maxims—including “[Y]our body is a machine, but your mind is its driver, and you must drive as far as your mind will take you, with achievement as the goal of that road” and “to live requires a sense of self-value” (each taken from the most famous chapter of Atlas Shrugged, the turgid, rambling and mostly incoherent radio address by the character John Galt)—actually are useful advice for a high school kid. An awful lot of high school kids are conformists and are doing a lot of really dumb things—and a lot of perfectly good, albeit different high school kids betray themselves because of it. One truly appealing quality of Howard Roark, besides his integrity, is that he is, in fact, talented, and he never apologizes for it or compromises it.

But besides giving nerds everywhere a reason to buck up, Rand’s inward-looking theory of “rational selfishness” carries considerable appeal (and risk) to those high schoolers who are irrationally selfish. If you’re a navel-gazing, self-directed, somewhat academically talented nerd, of course Rand’s characters are your heroes—their lives may be the only possible future you can imagine for yourself.



When I arrived at college, however, my relationship with Objectivism began to unravel. Interested in law, I took a part-time job at a small criminal law firm. There, I met the kind of people Objectivism doesn’t have answers for: people who had done dumb things for dumb reasons, people who had done dumb things for noble reasons, people who had screwed up, people who hadn’t done a damn thing but got accused of it anyway. I also met the people they left behind, like the daughter of an accused death row murderer. Or the parents of the accused, who thought they’d raised him right, but who would now be raising his daughter on their own dime. There were many kinds of people who came to that office, but for all of them, life was not clean and neat and linear, at least not anymore. Some of them had been their own undoing, but many were the victims of dumb, bad luck.

Over on campus, the burgeoning Objectivist Club (I wasn’t a member) was busy railing against “multiculturalism”, mostly by writing provocative letters to the editor of the campus newspaper. In one of their more famous accomplishments, the Objectivists managed to, in what I think was a first, goad Indian students into physically threatening them after a letter to the editor said, in essence, that the university should not have a Hindi major because India was a “Third World country overwrought by disease and poverty.” Luckily, the assassination attempts never materialized.