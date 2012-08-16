The biggest news is in Wisconsin, where the first post-Ryan polls show a closer race in the Badger State.

While Obama’s 4-point edge in the CNN poll might look comfortable, notice that it’s a poll of registered voters, so it’s probably slightly closer. Given that Obama has a 3-point lead nationally, Wisconsin appears to have moved right into alignment with the nation as a whole. That’s hardly surprising given the expected bounce for a VP pic and it moves the state into the toss-up column. Whether the tight race endures is a separate question, since VP picks tend to be most popular immediately after their selection. On the other hand, Ryan isn't a statewide political figure, so perhaps he has room to grow.

A toss-up in Wisconsin has modest implications for the electoral map, but, dare I say, it's not a game changer. Most significantly, Romney wins in Wisconsin and Iowa could allow him to counter losses in Virginia and Colorado, two diverse and well-educated states where Obama has an edge in the polls. Romney could also potentially counter a loss in Ohio and Nevada with wins in the other Bush states, plus Wisconsin. But these are relatively narrow scenarios that don’t fundamentally reshape the map, and the Ohio scenario isn't just narrow, it's unlikely. Romney still can’t overcome losses in Florida, or any additional state past Virginia and Colorado or Ohio. And it’s not clear that Romney's better-off in Wisconsin than he is nationally, so a closer race in the Badger state might just be closer, but not enough to make the state tilt Romney's way. That said, a tight race in Wisconsin does reduce the slim chance that Romney could win the popular vote while losing the electoral college, since any Romney victory in the popular vote would entail big gains among white working class voters, and Wisconsin is certainly a state that would move if Romney made big gains with that demographic group.