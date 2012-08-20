Lee’s appreciation of marijuana also leads him to miss potentially mind-changing stories. He details the career of Ed Holloway, an aeronautical engineer at General Dynamics who left the “military-industrial complex” to become a renowned weed agronomist after smoking with his son, a GI just returned from Vietnam. Rather than exploring that generation-bridging moment, Lee shares this bit of bland wisdom from Holloway: “Marijuana is our medicine. It makes us feel good. What else do we need to know?”

Lee devotes a significant amount of time to the history and science of medical marijuana, but his analysis demands greater sophistication. It is easy to understand the bipartisan contempt Lee reserves for drug czars such as William Bennett and General Barry McCaffrey when they falsely state that pot has no medical value or assert that it is a grave danger. In addition to the truism that pot has never been the cause of a fatal overdose, Lee cites over one hundred years of comprehensive studies revealing its largely benign nature. (Here’s one: given the opportunity to self-administer THC, lab rats lose interest—this is unlike the effect of heroin, cocaine, nicotine, and alcohol. I’m not sure if this says more about the rats or us.) But the findings that most excite Lee come from contemporary medical researchers who study the endocannabinoid system. Just as opium’s popularity led to the discovery of endorphins, so marijuana can illuminate the biological processes it affects. The more common medical uses for marijuana are well known (to prevent glaucoma and offer pain relief and appetite stimulation), but new uses for cannabinoid compounds are emerging, treatments for conditions like ADHD, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease.

This research is Lee’s battle flag, and he waves it proudly—pointing out more than once that even the most churlish opponent of medical marijuana has a hard time rejecting the pleas of the terminally ill and suffering who find relief in the drug. But Lee wants us to regard medical marijuana use and recreational use as practically the same. Marijuana advocates who don’t conflate recreational and therapeutic consumption are “squeamish”; “the boundary between recreational and medical use is often tenuous at best.”

He goes on to note (without a citation) that “self-medication for mild to moderate depression underlies a great deal of recreational marijuana use.” This seems counter-productive. I don’t think many people would look favorably at the argument that self-medication for mild depression is behind a great deal of recreational drinking and that alcohol must therefor do a great job of wiping away ennui. If you are using marijuana because you are depressed, you should be seeing a mental health care provider—no substance is a substitute for holistic care. On the other hand, if you are smoking a joint on a Sunday afternoon before a movie, you should not have to pretend that you are treating an illness.

The answer to this problem is more research and openness. We don’t ban alcohol because some people have a tendency toward alcoholism, but we do look for the signs and encourage healthy use—something that hasn’t been publicly done with marijuana, a far safer substance. There is a reason that alcohol distributors have funneled money into anti-pot political campaigns, and there is a reason that pharmaceutical companies push against drug legalization—they see a competitor. George W. Bush’s Solicitor General, Paul Clement, even argued that California’s drug law should be struck down because it would hurt the Big Pharma’s sales.

It turns out we need to know a lot more, particularly about the place of marijuana in medicine. Yet Smoke Signals is finally a book about denial: the denial by the government that marijuana offers any benefits or is even basically benign, and the denial by some pot advocates that anything about this simple plant could be problematic. But at the point when marijuana prohibition is medically unsupported, practically unenforceable, and—in the many places where liberal local regulations conflict with federal law—anti-democratic, its continued existence puts the lie to the idea of a liberal society. Even Lee can make that out through all the smoke.

Tim Fernholz is a journalist who lives in Los Angeles.