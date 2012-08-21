Amid this account of Leela’s life, her personality emerges: she is agile, strong-willed, fickle, gutsy, unpredictable—but also, endearingly, a hopeless romantic. Despite the grind of her life at Night Lovers, she dreams of falling in love and settling into a stable marriage. Marriage becomes the Great Unattainable Thing, a stark contrast to the predatory relations that color most of her interactions with the opposite sex. “Kustomers follow single girls home,” Leela says. “And if she doesn’t let them in, they threaten to tell the police, even her neighbors, what she is.” Still, the hope of romance persists. “To be held, even in the arms of a thief, is worth something,” her best friend muses.

As Leela’s life at Night Lovers veers from excitement to frustration, along comes her mother, Apsara—an unannounced, talkative, conspiracy-minded visitor. The mother-daughter relationship plays out in the confines of Leela’s small flat, and this is where the book most comes to life. When Faleiro first meets Apsara, she is “scratching her scalp with a toothpick.” She immediately asks Faleiro: “What is your job? How much do they pay you?” A monologue from Leela is worth quoting at length for its stream-of-consciousness honesty about her mother:

Since I could see, I saw my father beating my mother. I didn’t know A-B-C, but I knew what it meant when Manohar threw aside his plate. That’s why I ran away. Because he abused her. Once he hit her so hard she fainted. And because she didn’t say No, he abused me; and I knew that if I stayed on, if I didn’t say No, one day he would do the same to my children. Now I see her sons have inherited this quality from their father—they think women were created by God to serve men like them. And that’s what makes me so angry; that she can see what they think of her, she can see it because I can see it and neither of us is blind. And yet she supports them. She loves them. She loves them more than she loves me. But why? Why when I’m the successful one, the one who works, who feeds her, who clothes her, who asks if she has taken her medicine? Why when I’m the one who had the courage to leave for the city? When I’m the one who became a success and made money, makes money! Money like a man! No, no, more than a man! I’ll tell you why. Because they’re boys. And I’m a girl. Nothing but a girl. The value of a boy is twice that of a girl—isn’t it so mummy, even if the boy is useless.

If Leela’s pain is obvious, so is her clear-sighted assessment. The question she asks her mother is less a threat than plainspoken articulation of reality: being a woman is a liability—financial and otherwise. It is Leela’s triumph that she disproves this terrible hypothesis.

Apsara challenges Leela, combining her criticism with disingenuous claims of ignorance. “What do I know?” she says. “I’m an illiterate village woman. Did I even see your father’s face before I married him?” In a book devoid of authorial comment, it is here that Faleiro almost ventures an opinion. Apsara hides behind the pretense of “illiteracy” to absolve herself of blame; she does nothing, ever, to help Leela. But the larger tragedy is not the maternal negligence. It is that sex workers like Leela and her friends (several of whom have been raped by family members) see their work as a refuge from the violence they experienced at home. At least the ebb and flow of their work-related suffering is kinder, less predictable.