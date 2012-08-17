Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Mormon missionaries in Kosovo: a new and curious addition to a complicated religious landscape.
Religion and Politics | 6 min (1,435 words)
You can view the Olympics as a thrilling athletic spectacle. Or you can view them as a survey of geopolitics and destructive public policy.
NYRB | 6 min (1,590 words)
Will Self uses a typewriter to escape “the subsonic sound of a computer.” Only then can he immerse himself in the madness of his fictional worlds.
The Paris Review | 11 min (2,735 words)
The world does not need any more blandly appreciative book reviews. There is great value, Dwight Garner writes, in harsh criticism.
New York Times | 8 min (1,886 words)