This was hardly an eventful Friday, with only Rasmussen and Gallup offering surveys to cap-off the post-Ryan week.

Obama has gained 5 points in Rasmussen over the last few days, but that should be considered static until proven otherwise. Most of this week’s polling didn’t show evidence of movement toward Obama, and the Gallup poll didn’t either, so there’s not much cause to think that Obama has suddenly made big strides. Of course, it would be quite impressive if Obama could sustain a lead in a likely voter survey with a historic GOP-lean.

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the Ryan pick didn’t result in much of a boost for Romney, so it’s time to wonder whether that means anything. One interpretation holds that Ryan shouldn’t have been expected to produce a bump, since he wasn’t well known nationally. That’s a legitimate explanation. But I also take Romney’s flat-line week as a sign that there isn’t a mass of latent Romney voters on the edge of tipping over to his side.