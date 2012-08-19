Can Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and their supporters go more than one day without thinking up a new way to distort the debate over Medicare? I’m starting to wonder.

In the last few days, they’ve seized on a new argument—that Obamacare will cause 15 percent of hospitals to become unprofitable. It’s yet more proof, they say, that Obama has “raided” Medicare to pay for the Affordable Care Act’s coverage expansion. Or, to put as the Republicans do when they are speaking to white elderly voters, it shows that Obama took your hard-earned money and gave it to somebody else.

As usual, the Republican claim begins with a real fact. The Affordable Care Act really does reduce Medicare spending by more than $700 billion over the next ten years. And while some of those cuts represent efforts to reduce overpayments to private insurers in the Medicare Advantage program, some of those cuts represent reductions in what hospitals will make for taking care of Medicare patients.

An independent analysis of the Affordable Care Act suggested that some hospitals might not be able to adapt these reductions—and that, as a result, 15 percent would become unprofitable. If that happens, they might stop seeing as many Medicare patients, forcing seniors to wait longer for care. Or Congress might decide to ease up on the cuts, cause the law's total cost to rise.