Representative Todd Akin, the Republican challenger to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, is in trouble for announcing that a the odds of a woman becoming pregnant from "legitimate rape" are vanishingly small. "If it's a legitimate rape,” Akin explained in a weekend TV interview, "the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down."

The damage to Akin has been appropriately profound. No less a figure than Mitt Romney has issued the requisite disavowal of Akin’s words. (No sign yet that Romney is not OK with his running mate’s actual actions to prevent rape victims from receiving abortions…) Various Republicans are now calling for Akin to bow out of the race. Even if he sticks around, the remark could cost him the election anyway. (Before this weekend, polls predicted that he would beat McCaskill this November.)

Like a lot of pols, Akin's apologies come with a self-exculpatory caveat: Everyone does it! On one stop on his apology tour, Akin told Mike Huckabee, "I don't know that I'm the only person in public office that suffers from foot and mouth disease here." On this question, unlike on the subject of reproductive biology, Akin happens to be right. With his comment, he joined a pantheon of idiot politicians who have said abhorrent things about rape and rape victims.

Below, a list of five other clowns who have done the same.