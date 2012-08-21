That brings us to the other reason Obama has been ahead so consistently in the polls. Romney has not been remotely close to that level of support among white working class voters. He’s been averaging around the same margin McCain received in ‘08 with occasional readings as high as 23 points. Even the latter margin is far off what he will need to win, given the size and leanings of the rest of the electorate.

The same story can be seen in swing states. Obama is typically holding his minority support and doing as well as or better than he did in 2008 among white college graduate voters, while Romney is conspicuously failing to generate the gaudy margins he needs among white working class voters to carry these states.

Why hasn’t Romney been able to do better among these voters, given that they are Obama’s greatest weakness, that they surged toward the GOP in 2010 and that are surely impacted by the continued bad economy? One reason is that the economy, while still poor, has gotten better and that may have taken the edge off of these voters’ anger. Another is that Romney himself, by dint of both his awkward personality and background as a private equity tycoon, is a less than ideal messenger to these voters, as the Obama campaign has so successfully emphasized in their negative ads. He had trouble connecting to white working class voters within the Republican primary electorate and those difficulties have carried over to the general election context.

Surprisingly, Romney has now selected Paul Ryan as his running mate which seems unlikely to enhance his standing with these voters. White working class voters may not have warm feelings about government and they do tend to favor the general idea of cutting government spending. But that does not mean they support the specific steps Ryan has called for in his budget documents. They are particularly leery of his proposal to transform Medicare. In a March United Technologies/National Journal Congressional Connection poll, respondents were given two options for the program: “Medicare should be changed to a system where the government provides seniors with a fixed sum of money they could use either to purchase private health insurance or to pay the cost of remaining in the current Medicare program;” or “Medicare should continue as it is today, with the government providing health insurance and paying doctors and hospitals directly for the services they provide to seniors.” Among non-college whites, 63 percent said they preferred the current system, compared to only 26 percent who backed Ryan’s approach. It seems unlikely that accusing Obama of being soft on welfare, as the Romney campaign has done, will be able to counter these negative sentiments about transforming Medicare.

So Obama seems well-positioned to keep his deficit among working class whites down to a level compatible with his re-election. Does that mean he has solved his greatest political problem? No, most obviously because the election is still two and a half months away and it is possible his position among this group might deteriorate in the intervening period.