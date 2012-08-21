The implied importance of the story in Politico’s eyes is in the headline: “Exclusive: FBI probed GOP trip with drinking, nudity in Israel.” Sounds like the FBI thought there was something serious enough to investigate, yes? Actually, no. Turns out FBI agents aren’t concerned about congressional skinny-dipping. Instead, they looked into a side trip to Cyprus that one of the GOP congressmen made following the Israel visit. As Ryan Reilly at TalkingPointsMemo reported yesterday: “FBI agents were actually interested in [Michael] Grimm’s failure to file paperwork related to his trip to Cyprus … which had been paid for by the Cyprus Federation of America. The president of that company was arrested on federal corruption charges in June.”

Oops. I can’t let it go unnoted that in Allen’s excited promotion of the SkinnyDipGate yesterday, he included one of his patented “LESSON[S] FOR YOUNG REPORTERS: Nothing is more valuable in the Wild West of journalism than dogged, important, air-tight reporting.” I’ll give him dogged—the Politico duo had a dozen sources, including eyewitnesses, bro! But I see nothing air-tight or important about this story. I see August.

Because here’s what appears to have gone unnoticed: Israel is hot in the summer. Really hot. People swim in the Sea of Galilee, among other places. On my first trip to Israel several years ago, I got heatstroke on a walk through the Golan. The first thing we did when we drove back to Tiberius was jump in the Galilee. (Okay, the second thing. We changed into swimsuits first. Try it next time, Rep. Yoder.) Being the Sunday School nerd that I am, I spent the whole time singing “I will call them fishers of men…fishers of men…if they follow me.”

Yes, the Galilee is a spiritual site for many Christians. I got verklempt thinking about Jesus and his disciples swimming and fishing in those very same waters. But it’s not like Yoder cannon-balled into a baptism in the River Jordan. Or ignored everything Jesus said about the poor. Now that would be a story.