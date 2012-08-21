Manning’s gay supporters believe in gay activism that connects the mistreatment of gays, the plight of poor people, and the injustices of war. “War is about traditionally, historically, masculine, gender role approach to resolving conflicts through violence and aggression,” says Goldsmith. “Gay people at one time had a critique of that.” For his supporters, Manning’s radical action is a symbol of the anti-war, anti-establishment values the gay movement used to champion before becoming more narrowly focused on marriage equality and the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. “I thought it was a cornerstone of gay sensibility to oppose wars,” Jim Fouratt, a prominent New York City Gay activist who participated at Stonewall, told me. “Manning represents to me that part of the gay spirit.” There is a also a sense, among gay supporters, that Manning does not represent the kind of photo-ready figure that gay activists would like to have at the forefront of their movement. “Manning doesn’t fit into the affluent, we-are-just-like-you vision of gay normalcy,” says Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, author of Why Are Faggots So Afraid of Faggots? “He’s not the poster boy for the campaign they’ve been running for gays in the military,” says Goldsmith.

But others within the gay community have balked at this association. Mainstream national gay organizations have not offered public support. The Human Rights Campaign did not respond to my request for comment on Manning. The National Gay and Lesbian Task Force and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance for Defamation (GLAAD) politely declined to comment via e-mail. Even Lieutenant Daniel Choi, once a vocal Manning supporter, would not talk to me.

In fact, national organizations have only addressed the case critically. To them, his polarizing potential is of limited use—and may even damage their cause. Back in a December hearing, when Manning’s defense lawyers implied that his struggles with his sexual orientation and gender identity could be used as a defense—reportedly suggesting the emotional trauma caused by DADT made Manning unfit to handle classified information—the lawyers were immediately challenged. Army Captain Clarke Cooper, a reserve officer and the executive director of the Log Cabin Republicans, wrote in an op-ed: “This shameful defense is an offense to the tens of thousands of gay service members who served honorably under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell.’ We all served under the same law, with the same challenges and struggles. We did not commit treason because of it.”

Transgender activists also took umbrage at the lawyer’s implication that Manning’s ostensible struggles with his gender identity precipitated his illegal actions. Mara Keisling, the head of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told the Washington Blade: “[W]hether he’s trans or not has absolutely nothing to do with whether he committed treason or whatever he’s accused of doing.” When I spoke to Keisling she said she sympathized with critics of the national gay movement’s increasingly limited agenda, but she didn’t see the point in extending support to Manning: “I’m not sure what I’d be promoting or helping,” she told me. Dru Levasseur, a transgender rights attorney at Lamda Legal, said on MSNBC: “Our opinion is there is no correlation between anything he has done and gender identity disorder. This plays into stereotypes that are not true. There are a lot of people with gender identity disorder fighting for their lives to be respected and understood as human beings who need equal access to the law. This type of scenario just confuses the situation.”

When I attended one of Manning’s recent hearings in June, I didn’t encounter any of Manning’s gay supporters. It was a short hearing that drew a smaller crowd than usual, I was told. Perhaps the upcoming hearings set for next week will be different. But the major national gay organizations aren’t likely to weigh in on Manning’s plight any time soon, much to the dismay of the activists still fighting for Manning and, more importantly, for their vision of justice for LGBT people in America. As Andy Thayer, a gay anti-war activist co-founder of the Gay Liberation Network put it to me: “If we don’t have the solidarity for our own community, then how are we going to go farther than that? I would hope that we would at least look out for our own.”