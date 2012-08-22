Four years ago, Hurricane Gustav’s landfall along the Louisiana coast delayed the start of the Republican National Convention in Minneapolis. Four years later, Republicans decided to convene the RNC in Florida during the heart of hurricane season. So naturally, there's a tropical cyclone heading in the general direction of the RNC.

Luckily for readers, while not tracking election data, I like to follow tropical weather. This one is called Isaac (coincidentally, my editor's name) and it's currently a disorganized and weak tropical storm in the eastern Caribbean with 45 mph winds. Dry air to the northeast of the storm appears to be hindering intensification, but warm waters and favorable environmental conditions should allow Isaac to strengthen into a hurricane over the next 48 hours. Computer models agree that the storm is likely to track toward the west-northwest in the general direction of Florida over the next five days, and the official National Hurricane Center forecast currently places the storm near the coast of southwestern Florida in 120 hours—the morning of the first day of the RNC.

But Isaac’s exact intensity and path are uncertain at this early stage, not only because of the intrinsic uncertainty associated with long range weather forecasting, but also because of factors specific to Tropical Storm Isaac. The extent that Isaac turns north depends on a ridge of high pressure currently to the north of the storm. The prevailing winds around the ridge are currently pushing Isaac to the west, but models show that this ridge could weaken as a mid-upper level trough moves through the eastern United States. If the ridge weakens, Isaac would move north and potentially toward Florida.

The computer models agree that the ridge will remain intact over the next two or three days and weaken thereafter, but they disagree about where the ridge blocking Isaac’s northward advance will break. If the ridge stays relatively strong, Isaac would continue west into the Gulf. If the ridge breaks over the Atlantic, Isaac could advance north into the Atlantic and miss Florida to the east. But if it breaks over the northern Gulf Coast, the storm could move over Florida. Different models currently advocate each of these solutions and the National Hurricane Center forecast currently splits the difference. But since any of these outcomes are possible, Isaac could potentially leave RNC unscathed. And of course, even if every model agreed on the same trajectory, the intrinsic uncertainty associated with long range forecasting would still give great cause to question whether the storm would head right down the middle of the “cone of uncertainty.”