Even Elsass’s mentor, state GOP chair Bob Bennett, recommended him to a colleague with a warning: “You keep the string tight on Rex. In other words, keep an eye on him,” according to a 1993 interview Bennett gave to an Ohio paper. A call to Elsass’s office was not returned.

Still, Elsass was an up-and-comer. His rise only buckled when, as manager of Bernadine Healy’s 1994 U.S. Senate campaign in Ohio, a GOP investigation determined that Elsass or someone under his management had purloined a donor list of some 60,000 names and addresses from the Ohio Republican Party—where Elsass had worked for four-and-a-half years immediately before jumping to the Healy campaign. Though Elsass always disputed the accusations, Healy asked for his resignation; she went on to lose the GOP primary.

Elsass, meanwhile, exiled himself to Alabama to rebuild his reputation. At around the same time, he got religion. In a January interview with the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Elsass recalled this period as one of pious reflection that led him to strive toward a higher ethical standard in his work. He became, he explained, “much more serious about my faith” and discovered “a relationship with Christ.” (Today, he practices as a born-again Christian.)

Two years later, he went to work with Akin–running a campaign that he later called his proudest professional moment. The God-fearing future Senatorial candidate won a House primary by just 57 votes.

But having returned to Ohio politics, Elsass’s political reputation remained somewhat less than saintly. In 2000, Elsass produced what remains his most infamous spot. It starred a garish, 7-foot-tall plaster of Paris statue, painted gold, of “Lady Justice.” The prop, which would have looked at home in a low-rent attorney’s side-of-the-bus advertisement, cost Elsass $4,000, and Elsass used it in an advertisement that suggested an Ohio Supreme Court justice had been compromised by union bribery. Even as the Ohio Election Commission considered whether to order the spot off the air, Elsass displayed Lady Justice on the front lawn of his suburban Columbus home.