Before looking at the details, take in the big picture. Out of nine possible surveys, six of the polls showed Romney improving over the prior result compared to one for Obama. Not every day has been this decisive in Romney’s favor, but the balance of polls over the last week have pointed toward marginal movement in his favor—perhaps by a point or two. One or two points aren’t much, but that’s as much movement as we get in this race and it's a pretty close one, so it’s worth noting.

Even so, the biggest single piece of news was probably good news for Obama. The Marquette Law poll showed Obama leading by three points in Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin, where recent Rasmussen and PPP polls showed Romney creeping into the lead. If Obama’s up by a bit in Wisconsin, that would put the state near the national mean, making it one of the most important states for the last two months of the race. Interestingly, Obama hasn’t started to air advertisements there, although perhaps that will change after the conventions.

Romney’s best news was probably the SurveyUSA poll in Nevada, which showed Obama leading by just 2 points—the closest poll of the Silver State since May. But while I don’t want to get too hung up on the internals of these polls, it’s tough to avoid the fact that the poll showed Obama beneath 50 percent among Latino voters, and it’s pretty unlikely that Obama is doing so poorly.