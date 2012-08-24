Meet the Fokkens

Mosquita y Mari

Dreams of a Life

Rob Schröder and Gabrielle Provaas, Dutch film-makers, are lucky. They have found what can only be called a knockout subject for a documentary—identical twin sisters, now in their seventies, who have spent their lives as prostitutes in Amsterdam. The sisters even have a name that, for Anglophone viewers, has a special edge: the picture is called Meet the Fokkens. Altogether, even if this film were not cordially made, which it is, it would have a considerable jump-start.

Louise and Martine are plump, rosy-cheeked, hair-dyed women, who look and behave much of the time like any contemporaries— neighborly, chatty, reminiscent, appreciative. Louise is now retired because of arthritis, but the film begins with Martine on the way to work, carrying her little dog, greeting neighbors on the way to her brothel in the red light district as if it were any other business, stopping in a shop to buy a box of condoms as if they were cornflakes, then sitting in her small brothel, either calling out to possible customers or greeting old neighbors. Later her sister joins her, and they are visited by an old friend, a local pastor, in ordinary clothes. Martine tells us of clerical patrons through the years (this man not included). We also hear of clients’ quirks, recalled almost maternally.

The film then gossips on to give an account of their lives. Each now has her own tidy apartment in a nice district. Friends and pastimes are met or mentioned as in any recounting. Through photos we see the women as cute children and attractive girls. Then there are marriages, both bad, with men who apparently pummeled them into prostitution. There were children, but they figure very slightly in the present. We can’t feel that the sisters entered their profession willingly, but we see that they long ago learned to make the best of it and that the best included a view of their work as simply another kind of job. They found in themselves a way to be, even in this business, amiable neighborly beings. In fact, the few shots of Martine professionally employed, in shadows, seem almost irrelevant, intrusive. (Though they remind us that there is no mention of customers’ brutality or of diseases.)