Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Two decades ago, conservatives were railing against the liberal influence of Hollywood. Then they stopped. Jonathan Chait explains how the right lost the culture war.

NYMag | 16 min (4,024 words)

Genetic codex: Harvard scientists have written a book entirely in DNA.