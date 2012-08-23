Was this a good day for Obama? Depends on your perspective. The polls don’t point toward much of a shift in his direction, so in that sense, it’s a relatively neutral day. But since “neutral” is equivalent to “Obama is leading” in the current environment, perhaps it’s a good day for Obama.

Two polls showing Obama well positioned in Ohio are probably the big story. The last two surveys from Rasmussen and Purple Strategies showed movement in Romney’s direction, but Quinnipiac and the Ohio Poll—which has a good track record—both show Obama holding a 3-plus point lead in the state with no evidence of movement in Romney’s direction. Today, Obama’s up by 2 points in the RCP Ohio average, and Romney has only led in three of the 20 polls conducted since mid-April. Given the state's demographics, it's pretty astonishing that Obama has held up so well in the Buckeye State. In most other states with large white working class populations that support Democrats, like Iowa or Wisconsin, Obama has fallen off his 2008 heights. That hasn't happened in Ohio.

The second big story is Obama’s edge in the so-called blue wall states. Most importantly, today’s CBS/NYT/Quinnipiac survey followed yesterday’s Marquette Law poll showing Obama with a narrow lead in the Badger State. On balance, the post-Ryan surveys show a tighter race in Wisconsin, with Obama appearing to retain to retain a slight advantage. The Obama camp claims that this is a Ryan-induced sugar high that will subside over the coming weeks. If Romney still trails during a sugar-high that would obviously bode poorly for his chances in November, but it remains to be seen whether that characterization is accurate. Additionally, polls in Michigan and Pennsylvania gave Obama a comfortable advantage in two states where Romney-aligned SuperPACs have spent millions attempting trying to nudge the states into the toss-up column. Obama is not airing advertisements in any of these three states.