Ryan is correct that the federal deficit threatens the economy. But his professed urgency about solving the debt problem is undermined by his (and Romney’s) even greater determination to lower taxes on the rich. I won’t dwell on this point because not even Fox News takes Ryan seriously as a deficit hawk. Brit Hume recently tortured him into admitting that his own budget plan didn’t eliminate the deficit until the 2030s.

If T.P. I (to extend the Body Snatchers analogy) will devour our bodies, then T.P. II will consume our souls. In a speech to the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Ryan spoke of “a more insidious moral tipping point.” That’s the moment when “we become a nation of net takers versus makers.” Ryan recently renounced Ayn Rand (having previously credited her with inspiring his entry into politics), but his takers/makers dichotomy owes a debt to Atlas Shrugged, wherein “producers” (rich people) resist enslavement by “looters” (the government) to benefit “moochers” (the lazy and altogether inferior masses). Ryan’s more proximate source, though, is a 2007 study by the Tax Foundation, a conservative Washington nonprofit, on something called “fiscal incidence,” which measures the totality of government redistribution, taking into account both taxation and government spending.

“Twenty percent of Americans get seventy percent of their income from the federal government, so they’re dependent,” Ryan said in his speech. “An additional twenty percent get forty percent of their income from the federal government, so they’re reliant.” This is very misleading, as PolitiFact noted when it dinged him for using these same statistics two years earlier. Ryan was counting as “income” the Tax Foundation’s very rough calculation of the two bottom quintiles’ benefits from all federal spending, including national defense, public parks, airports, and so on. When you counted only direct benefits like Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security, the “dependent” share of 70 percent (actually 75) dropped to 56 percent, and the “reliant” share of 40 percent (actually 39) dropped to 27 percent. And even these calculations were inflated because the Tax Foundation study had no way to account for what retirees had previously contributed to Medicare and Social Security during their working lives.

“A full seventy percent of Americans,” Ryan said at AEI, “get more benefits in dollar value from the federal government than they pay back in taxes.” Actually, it’s 60 percent—the bottom three quintiles in the income distribution. To Ryan, this shows that “people [are] growing up in America and seeing that they’re not going to be independent but dependent on the government.” But what it really shows is that baby-boomers are starting to retire. Old-age retirement is not malingering, and an elderly demographic bulge is not a sign that younger Americans have lost their work ethic. Something else that 60 percent figure probably shows is that Americans—the rich and also the middle class—need to pay more in taxes. Ryan is scandalized that many lower-income Americans don’t pay any income tax—the result of a conscious, once-conservative policy to reward the working poor. But the real problem lies with the many more non-poor Americans who do pay taxes, but not enough to cover federal spending. Mitt Romney is one of them.

Listen to Ryan, or just peruse the Tax Foundation study, and you’re liable to conclude that the federal government has gotten steadily more redistributive during the past 33 years as incomes have grown more unequal. But that turns out to be untrue. A 2011 fiscal incidence study by CBO weighed direct federal benefits against federal taxes and found that Uncle Sam redistributes a quarter less than he did in 1979. Which is exactly what you’d expect when conservative politicians like Ryan rise to prominence by spreading panic about the death of self-reliance. The GOP doomsayers are the ones who seem to have been body-snatched.