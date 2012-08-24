The television flickered all night. A disembodied “I approved this message” weaved through my dreams. First Mitt with his hurried, nasal inflection, and then Barack with his slower, calmer line-reading. I roused myself to the sounds of Kristi Yamaguchi in a super PAC spot, praising Romney’s deft handling of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics.

Sometime during the second day, I began to notice how fantastic Romney looks—in Obama’s ads. Mitt wears a crisp suit and a confident grin, the accoutrements of the out-of-touch plutocrat. (He looks like a multimillion bucks, you might say.) In his own spots, he wears open-collar, windowpane shirts and concerned facial expressions. He even visibly gulps at one point while talking to a voter. I imagine his campaign team debating: Edit out the gulp because it makes Mitt look wussy? Leave it in because it humanizes him? Zoom in on the Adam’s apple?

At this level of ad saturation, every swing-state viewer unwittingly becomes a campaign strategist and meta-critic. You examine each teensy directorial choice and piece of visual minutiae. You no longer watch the ads to see what the campaigns have to say for themselves, but to assess the tricks the campaigns have deployed to present themselves. In this second-order approach to voting, you become convinced that the man most qualified to be president is the man most capable of impressing you with his media tactics. In other words: You judge Mitt not because he gulps or does not gulp, but rather because he chooses to let you see or not see that gulp. You succumb to the mania for process over substance that has infected the entire American political discussion. Thirty hours into the experiment, unwashed and squinting, I briefly fled my room in agitated panic. I expected to see a clutch of voters in the parking lot, stressing about health insurance—pie charts and all-caps newspaper headlines floating above their heads. I bought a sixer of tallboys at the gas station across the street, pounded a beer, and then crumpled the can into a pipe and smoked the pot I’d hidden at the bottom of an Advil bottle in case of emergency. Ads blended with other ads in the haze of the high. Romney’s tax rate. “1-800-BAD-DRUG” lawsuits. Obama’s deficits. Erectile dysfunction. I fell asleep, twitchy and frightened, the television blaring.

I checked out the next morning, but not before I caught two more ads on the local news wake-up shows. I felt deep sympathy for Ohioans, Coloradans, Virginians—how they must resent this wash of propaganda. It must make them angry. It must make them sad. It must make them disgusted with politics. It must make them want to give up, not vote, tune out, or just change the channel and watch some “Maury.”