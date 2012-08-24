President Obama is very popular among NBA basketball players. In addition to the basketball-themed fundraiser that he attended on Wednesday in New York featuring Michael Jordan and current Knicks star Carmelo Anthony (who, conservatives have been happy to note, made a risible “Stop Snitchin’” video several years ago), there was also a recent fundraiser hosted by Dallas Maverick Vince Carter and attended by Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, and LeBron James, at $30,000 a plate.

But it's worth noting that support for the President isn't ubiquitous in the National Basketball Association. According to a list of NBA-related donations compiled by the site HoopsHype, Mitt Romney is fairly popular among league owners and executives. And as tempting as it is to think of this as a classic management vs. labor divide between the political parties, it would be foolish to dismiss the analysis of one Romney donor in particular: Daryl Morey, general manager of the Houston Rockets.

Morey is revered as a pioneer of the statistically savvy approach to basketball—he is roughly the NBA’s equivalent of Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics general manager profiled by Michael Lewis in Moneyball (indeed, Lewis has also written about Morey). Additionally, Morey is an active cultivator of advanced statistical sports analysis, having co-founded the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. And there's some reason to believe that sabermetrics can be a fruitful tool in analyzing politics: One fellow practitioner, after all, is New York Times elections-predictor Nate Silver.

Morey's technocratic bent would suggest that he ought to support Obama, the level-headed, technocratic, “whether [government] works” president, who as a candidate in 2008 ran a Moneyball-style campaign. So why is he donating to Romney?