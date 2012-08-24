JOURNALISTS AND POLITICOS have tried to guess what Wintour could possibly hope to get from the campaign. The Guardian, her brother’s employer, cheekily suggested that she’s after an ambassadorship. But her minions dispute any conventional ideological motive. “Above and beyond any politics, she wants Vogue to be wherever the action is,” says a former staffer. In other words, she’s in search of something more than just a victory in November; she wants politics to take fashion seriously. Over the past half-decade or so, as her own profile has risen, so too has Vogue’s political coverage. It’s no longer just the occasional first-lady portrait session; now, there’ll be a promising governor (Sarah Palin, pre-John McCain), a stylish staffer (Huma Abedin), a first-time senator (Kirsten Gillibrand, soon after a dramatic weight loss), or a crusading bureaucrat (Elizabeth Warren). (Though it’s worth noting that Republicans have recently been less eager to appear in the magazine. A hoped-for profile of Ann Romney fell through earlier this year, says one person with knowledge of the negotiations.)

The hallmark of these pieces, naturally, isn’t their take on FinReg or Medicare but rather how their subjects handle and seek power, and what role fashion plays in their stateswoman-chic lifestyle. Do they accord it—and, in turn, the editor of the industry’s signature magazine—the importance it deserves? Vogue appears to take particular pleasure in publishing quotes that repudiate Clinton’s political-feminine divide. “I am not against spending money on clothes,” Elizabeth Warren, consumer defender, was quoted as saying. “As long as you are straight on your fixed expenses [housing, food, utilities, et cetera] and you have put aside 20 percent in savings, go ahead and buy those $400 shoes.” International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde is described as “natural, open, and perfectly feminine.” “I am going to recommend this to your readers,” Kirsten Gillibrand said. “I had saved all my 4s and 6s from before I had children, but when I started this diet I said, ‘I’m going to give away all my clothes because I want to start fresh’ and I wanted to reward myself; if I ever get back to that size, I can buy new clothes.”

This approach is not without its problems, however. Consider the matter of Vogue’s glowing profile of Syria’s Asma Al Assad, which described the dictator’s wife as “glamorous, young, and very chic—the freshest and most magnetic of first ladies,” and breezed by her husband’s brutal reign by explaining that he was elected president “with a startling 97 percent of the vote.” “They didn’t think the Arab Spring was going anywhere, and the piece was needed for the March ‘Power Issue,’” wrote reporter Joan Juliet Buck in her Newsweek apologia. Wintour has also issued an apology. But perhaps she ought to have inquired earlier: Are we for or against Syria?

Despite the occasional misstep, Wintour’s influence continues to multiply. This month, the magazine scored a rare, all-access interview with Chelsea Clinton in which Hillary herself makes a cameo, devouring interior design magazines and bugging her daughter for grandchildren already. Too unserious for someone who might be considering another presidential run? Not in the Anna Wintour era.

