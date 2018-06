We played in the shadow

Of murderers’ at work,

Kneading soldiers out of mud,

Stepping on them

When we were done playing.

Girls walking the streets

Gave us bread to eat.

An old dog with a limp

Kept us warm at night

As we huddled in doorways.

My friends, my playmates,

We never saw the dead,

Only the birds scatter

After we heard the gunshots

And ducked our heads.

This poem appeared in the September 13, 2012 issue of the magazine.