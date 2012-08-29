Trende concludes his analysis by looking forward, considering factors that might consolidate a Democratic majority in the future—for example, the rise of the Hispanic population. He has multiple objections to the argument that Hispanics will underpin a lasting new Democratic majority coalition, starting with the slow rate at which this population is affecting the voter pool and the possibility that its growth rate might decelerate over time. But his chief point is the contingent nature of this group’s support. As with other immigrant groups, he argues, it is likely that support for the currently favored party will decay over time. What looks good from “straight-line projections,” he cautions, is likely to fall apart as the years go by and unanticipated developments intervene.

There is much that is useful in Trende’s data-rich analysis, even (perhaps especially) for those put off by his conservative credentials. Start with his point that none of the various theories of emerging majorities capture all the complexities driving American electoral evolution. They are not theories of everything and should not be treated as such. Moreover, he is correct that the full academic theory of realignment is an unwieldy contraption that fits the data poorly. Most usefully, he reminds us that nothing is inevitable in American politics. Demographic advantage does not equal certain political victory.

This much I can agree with, and it is not discordant with the arguments that John Judis and I made in 2002 in The Emerging Democratic Majority—arguments that allow for a fair amount of contingency and do not propose an automatic translation of demographic advantages into decades of political domination. In the years since our book was published, however, the thesis of an automatic Democratic majority has entered the bloodstream of American political commentary, and now it deserves a corrective, which Trende’s book ably supplies.

Yet the book is not without flaws. Trende is so intent on tearing down the conventional wisdom about American politics that some of his specific claims lead him astray. Does it really make sense to shorten the New Deal era so drastically because the South started slipping away from the Democrats in the late ’30s? After all, the Democrats still got a majority of the two-party Presidential vote in the South until 1968 and a majority of the Congressional vote beyond that (not to mention the Presidency for seven of nine elections starting in 1932, as well as both houses of Congress for fifty-eight out of the next sixty-two years). It is true that shifts in the South and in other parts of the country that started in the late ’30s were precursors of reliable Republican Presidential majorities much later. But the beginnings of trends are not the same as their culmination. Trende also has relatively little to say about the policy shifts that accompanied the New Deal; this blindness makes it easier for Trende to tell his story about a “short” New Deal era, but also makes the story less believable.

Then there is The Creature from the Eisenhower Lagoon—an era so lengthy it chews up an entire half century. Here Trende is as generous as he is stingy with the New Deal era, marking its dawn in the late ’30s and stretching it—despite various Democratic counter-trends—across fifty years. Trende’s sharp differentiation between Clinton’s politics and that of his successors—especially Obama—who, he alleges, have forsaken progressive centrism for a left-wing agenda is also overstated. That left-wing agenda includes pretty much everything of note that Obama has done, starting with the stimulus. The truth is that nothing about the stimulus—or the health care plan, for that matter—was inconsistent with a moderate, progressive, centrist approach to government. But Trende mistakes the reaction against these measures (which stemmed in large part from frustration with the depth of the recession and slowness of the recovery) for a sign of their radicalism.