IT’S THE RARE novel that inspires a hip-hop album. But when, in 2003, Victor LaValle published The Ecstatic, a surreal account of an obese schizophrenic, the artist formerly known as Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey) named an album after what he called “one of my favorite novels.” LaValle’s earlier work also had an urban, hip hop-ready vibe. His debut, a collection of loosely interwoven short stories titled Slapboxing with Jesus (1999), depicted a set of primarily black Queens residents in the 1980s dealing with abuse, prostitution, rape, and poverty. LaValle, it seems, was poised to be a later-day Ralph Ellison—but instead of Harlem, he would show us the outer boroughs. Comparing him to Colson Whitehead, Black Issues Book Review heralded LaValle as “literary” and “auspicious.”

But LaValle was apparently uncomfortable with the direction his writing was taking him. “I thought I was going to jump in front of a train if I wrote another book like that,” he said in a June 2011 interview, referring to the punishing world his characters inhabited. Where’s a talented young African American novelist to turn to if he wants to escape his status as a truth-teller from the inner city? To monsters, obviously.

“I got to thinking,” said LaValle, “about what could make me feel good about writing, and it really was a monster. A monster would make me feel good and happy.” (When Whitehead was asked about what prompted Zone One, his own monster novel, he told Kurt Anderson of “Studio 360” that “I was in a depressive episode.” After dreaming of zombies, he woke up and said to himself “that’s a real consideration.”)

But what seemed like a break with his previous style—and the literary ghetto where his realism had placed him—might have actually been a continuation. For LaValle, at least, the supernatural is a means to heighten the horrors that have always inspired his work. He had covered terrestrial monsters—traitors, crazies, and pimps—and now he turned to their more mystical incarnations. In Big Machine (2010), black people suffered, but violent celestial beings were added to the ranks of their persecutors. The by-now-familiar cadre of tormented black people was this time corralled by a haughty, quasi-divine “Voice” into joining “The Washburn Library,” a suspect secret society. Oppression didn’t come just from pimps and drug dealers, it was also brought by “The Voice.”