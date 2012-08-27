Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the podium, though, is the way the RNC is promoting it. Clearly, the directors of the political drama at the convention are proud of their work on the set. So proud, in fact, that the RNC has released an obsessively detailed list of design specs for the stage.

Some highlights of the fact sheet include:

—“Set pieces are not made from disposable material like normal rock concerts – this set has all the highest quality material…”

—“There are almost NINE MILLION total pixels in the screens and the arena ribbons.” (All-caps in the exuberant original.)

—“A custom-built gigabit fiber optic system is used to distribute data from the control panel to the individual lights using 14.79 miles of cabling and approximately 25,662 pounds of lights – the approximate weight of a U.S. Navy jet-powered drone.”

Reading the fact sheet is akin to the experience of listening to a 16-year-old boy rattle off the features of his new car stereo. But given the RNC’s emphasis on man-hours, craftsmanship, and technological innovation, their message rings clear: You see that podium? We built that podium, and it’s really impressive. In that way, the set piece is an elaborate jab at Obama for his “you didn’t build that” gaffe. (Not ones for subtlety, the RNC decided to underscore the podium’s heavyhanded symbolism by making the official theme for the second day of events “We Built It.”)

Maybe if Romney and his staffers had themselves built the stage by hand, their point would resonate more strongly. Alas, as the podium fact sheet makes clear, the labor was outsourced: “Approximately 318 production staff and crew built the podium—totaling more than 30,000 man-hours, 20,000 man-hours from the local production crew alone.” The stage builders hailed from 22 different states, and, it notes, some of them labored 16 hours a day to bring that podium into existence. Nothing proves your entrepreneurial spirit, I suppose, like overworking a team of blue-collar employees.

Of course, a political convention is nothing if not spectacle, and it’s hard to blame the planners for their lack of nuance. “The challenge,” reads one of the bullet points on the fact sheet, “was making a large-scale set that was also warm and inviting.” The same could be said for the Romney-Ryan campaign operation as a whole. But to get people to listen to Romney the Republicans will need more than “1.36 MILLION watts of amplifier power”—they’ll need a message. The theme of the next day of the convention is “We Can Change It.” Let’s hope they can explain how.