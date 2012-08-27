But how do you define “affordable”? That’s where it gets complicated. The law says health insurance is affordable if you can pay the premiums for less than 9.5 percent of your household income. But the law doesn’t specify whether the premiums are for individual coverage or for family coverage. For some families, that's going to be a big difference.

Imagine you’re the chief breadwinner in a couple with about $30,000 a year in total income. Now imagine that annual premiums for a family policy from your employer are $5,000, which is more than 9.5 percent of household income, but annual premiums for an individual policy are just $2,000, which is less than 9.5 percent of household income. If the basis for the affordability calculation were individual premiums, rather than family premiums, then neither you nor your spouse could get subsidized coverage. You’d probably end up taking the individual policy from your employer, but not the family policy, which could very well leave your spouse with no coverage at all. (Yes, this is the exact same issue I wrote about a few weeks ago, after that infamous anti-Romney ad about the former steelworker whose uninsured wife died from cancer.)

The Obama Administration will settle this issue when it writes the final regulation on affordability. And writing the regulation in a way that makes these people eligible for assistance won't be easy, because of the law’s many moving parts. The best response would probably be the one the Times editorial mentions: Writing the regulation in such a way that, in these sorts of situations, employees got coverage from employers but spouses were eligible for subsidies. But some administration lawyers are reluctant to interpret the law that way. And if those lawyers prevail, between 2 and 4 million people lower-income people would lose out on government assistance, at least according to a pair of independent estimates.

So what does Romney have to say about this? Is he urging the Administration to write the regulation so that people in this situation have access to subsidies? Of course not. Is he proposing to replace the Affordable Care Act with a plan that would provide these people with some alternative source of widely available coverage? Of course not. Instead, his campaign is simply attacking the administration, arguing that “Confusing Language In Obamacare Has Jeopardized The Availability Of Insurance Coverage For Millions Of Americans.”

That line is doubly hypocritical because it implies that, because of Obamacare, people will lose health insurance. That’s not the case. These are people who for the most part, can’t get coverage now. The issue here is whether they’ll remain uninsured or whether, come 2014, they'll be among the millions who benefit from Obamacare.