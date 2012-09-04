The positivity that results from this stance is not a form of meekness; it is a result of thoughtful and strategic book selection. The founders of The Believer, Hornby said in 2006, “wanted one place, one tiny corner of the world, in which writers could be sure that they weren’t going to get a kicking.” Hornby understood their position, but he struggled when it came time to review a book he hadn’t particularly enjoyed. His solution was “to try to choose books [he] knew [he] would like.” Such a “solution” is limiting (he has basically eliminated contemporary literary fiction from the pool); but Hornby proposes that his method produces pleasure, an undervalued commodity in today’s literary market. “If reading books is to survive as a leisure activity,” he said in that same column, “then we have to promote the joys of reading, rather than the (dubious) benefits.”

Like the previous three collections of his columns, More Baths, Less Talking spans approximately eighteen months of Hornby’s reading life. The concept is straightforward: each month Hornby lists all the books he has read and purchased, and then writes about two thousand words of refreshing analysis. Hornby believes that the personal elucidates the universal, and thus the narrative of his private life weaves in and out of his prose. He explains his reading patterns, offers little windows into his quotidian existence, and, most importantly, writes about the emotions—beyond pleasure or dislike—that accompany a reading life. A sense of normalcy pervades his column—he is not merely an intelligent machine, programmed to annotate carefully and decipher patterns—but a lover of the written word who happens to have impeccable taste and a keen knack for jaunty prose.

This pragmatic, positive-minded approach to book-reviewing means that each month contains a catch-all of genres. In February 2011, for instance, Hornby read Nicholson Baker’s The Anthologist (a novel about a struggling poet), Colm Tóibín’s Brooklyn (a historical novel about a mid-twentieth-century Irish immigrant), Donald Spoto’s Madcap: The Life of Preston Sturges (a biography of the brilliant but uneven film director), and Carl Wilson’s Let’s Talk About Love: A Journey to the End of Taste (an extended meditation on the life and career of Celine Dion). (Yes, Celine Dion.) In July and August of that year, he read The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, a biography of Lucille Ball, an account of the 2008 recession, and a memoir about life in North Korea. The selections are sometimes odd but always fresh and representative of the eclecticism of many people’s reading lives. Whimsy, rather than the best-seller list, governs his choices.

Like any reading being, Hornby occasionally falters in his selections. But the result is usually a thoughtful scrutiny of his tendencies and the limitations of the reading life, rather than an excoriating critique of the book itself. One month, Hornby read Our Mutual Friend and the slow, agonizing march through what Henry James called “the poorest of Mr. Dickens’s works” led him to admit that he was relieved to have an excuse to avoid super-long books. (Would his readers stick with him if he mastered just one book each month, he asked?) Hornby then concedes that he consistently prefers an author’s shortest high-quality novel (Silas Marner, A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man). This statement comes without any of the pretention that usually accompanies such pronouncements. “Aren’t I so bold to admit my ignorance?” critics often seem to say when admitting their ignorance of The Old Curiosity Shop or the minor works of Stendhal. You’ll get no such phony modesty from Hornby, who acknowledges the ease with which one can “cling to the cultural touchstones of an orthodox education.” The shorter books, he insists, are just as valuable as their lengthier siblings. “Long, slow books can have a disastrous, demoralizing effect on your cultural life if you have young children and your reading time is short,” he writes. “You make only tiny inroads into the chunky white wastes every night before falling asleep, and before long you become convinced that it’s not really worth reading again until your children are in reform school.” Time is short, Hornby says, we read what we can.

How Hornby writes is as important as what he reads. He engages in a semi-faux, one-sided conversation with his readers in which he responds to their imagined praise and complaints. Side notes and tangents creep into his prose—the sort that a good editor would remove on sight, but a great editor knows to leave alone. He uses the common adjectives of the reviewer—books are “candid,” “gripping,” “magnificent,” “elegant”—but distinguishes himself with his refusal to write like an objective third party. Reading is a transformative act; Hornby allows himself to be changed by what he reads and fashions the story of those changes into insightful but simple prose.