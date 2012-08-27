A couple weeks ago, with little fanfare, Google bought the 55-year-old, red-and-white branded travel guidebook company Frommer’s for a reported $25 million. For the search engine giant, the upsides are immediate: Just like that, Google—which last year purchased the Zagat series of restaurant guides—acquired still more expertise that competitors like Yelp and TripAdvisor can’t claim.

For the dwindling circle of Frommer’s devotees, meanwhile, the implications are a bit less certain. Initial reports suggest that Google will spare the print division that has been compiling the budget holiday guides since founder Arthur Frommer self-published his first book—The GI’s Guide to Travelling in Europe—back in 1957. But in the long run, the book part of Frommer’s is probably history: Paper isn’t really part of Google’s DNA, after all. Instead of competing for shelf space against the likes of Rough Guides or Lonely Planet, Google could use the purchase to tweak its search algorithm, favoring Frommer’s original online content—which in turn can point readers towards Google’s own digital travel services, in a mutually reinforcing cycle of profit.

The end of a print version of Frommer’s—or of any other vestige of that allegedly golden travel era that came before you could ask Twitter for dinner recommendations in Sao Paulo—might be greeted like the death of some beloved expat café. But it would be only an extreme example of the travel guide business’s overall shift to digital. The U.S. travel guidebook market, in fact, has shrunk even faster than the publishing industry overall over the past five years. And while this is partly due to the American family’s thinning travel budget, it also reflects a basic fact that’s clear to anyone who’s ever hiked up some cobblestoned foreign side-street only to find that the low-price, top-quality inn touted in their travel book had closed six months earlier: There’s much more to gain from digitizing a travel guide than from making an ebook out of your average pulp novel.

While publishers like Frommer’s—which was bought by Simon & Schuster in 1977, and John Wiley in 1991—historically derived steady sales from new editions issued every year, apps can be updated every day. They can be integrated with booking services, consumer reviews, travel blogs, and social networking sites, or peppered with ads tailored to a traveler’s preferences. They can be downloaded one city at a time, without needing to carry around places not on your itinerary. And with zero manufacturing costs, they can be had for around $2.99 apiece.