Is not history a flowing river rather than a wave-series? Disturbed and narrow where the slope is steep, it broadens out into calm lakes whenever the valley flattens, but it is flowing downhill all the same; each lake is at a lower level. Is not the whole evolution of human society a consistent evolution from catholic community to protestant personality, from belief to faith? In the beginning is the tribe in which individual and community are hardly distinct; in which symbol and truth are one, and tradition, whatever its values, whether cooperative like the Arapesh or paranoid like the Mundagumors, is, and for the last time in organic evolution, really binding. From the moment that the concept of Freedom is differentiated from the concept of the Good, tradition has lost the battle, and every subsequent truce, from the Roman dualism of the jus gentium and the jus naturale to the Temporal and Spiritual dualism of the Catholic Church, from Catholicism to the Protestant scheme where even the God of emotion is freed from tradition which now binds only the divine architect, shows a further loss of traditional sanctions and security. Until, finally, in our own time the Machine has deprived even words like society and class of any real meaning. Instead there are only small groups, each united by a common specialization which dictates economic interest; men no longer have neighbors tied to them by geography, only a far-flung association of personal friends kept in touch with by machinery. The effect of the machine on life overshadows completely any political effects. Capitalist America is far more like a Communist Russia than it is like the America of 1800, and there is not the slightest reason to suppose that owning the means of production will create for the people a sudden traditional source of value.

Mr. Daiches’ real dilemma is where to derive his values from. In admitting that a convention is only a convention, that symbols are not truths, he rejects the Catholic answer, but in denying, as he does in discussing Mansfield and Huxley, that personal intuitions can be anything but purely subjective, he rejects the only workable alternative, that symbols bear a relation to truth, that we can know something of the laws by which the universe runs, though there will always be faulty and subjective elements in our knowledge. For what is sauce for the individual goose is sauce for the social gander. If Huxley is purely subjective, why should I attribute any objectivity to the ethics of the Communist Party, especially since I began to study anthropology? If he is logical, which, thank heaven, I know he won’t be, Mr. Daiches will have to answer like Goebbels or Molotov: “Because I am stronger than you are,” or like Keane at Eton: “Boys, be pure in heart or I will flog you till you are.”

I am both more optimistic and more pessimistic than Mr. Daiches. I welcome the atomization of society and I look forward to a socialism based on it, to the day when the disintegration of tradition will be as final and universal for the masses as it is already for the artist, because it will be only when they fully realize their “aloneness” and accept it, that men will be able to achieve a real unity through a common recognition of their diversity, and only when they are conscious that all symbols are symbols and not life, that they will be able to use them properly to live and communicate with each other, and the river will have at least reached the ocean: but, on the other hand, though I believe that we are on the last lap of this particular race, I fear that the last lap is going to be the worst.