One year ago, Romney’s faith was a problem, not an asset. The conventional wisdom held that Romney’s strength was his background as a successful businessperson and competent, technocratic, turnaround guru, while Mormonism threatened his support among the Evangelical Christians central to his chances of securing the presidency. Now, with two months to go until the election, that narrative has been turned on its head: The Romney campaign has decided, with good reason, that Mormonism is no longer the candidate's problem, it's his solution.

The heart of Romney’s problem entering the convention isn’t his faith, it’s that people don’t like him very much (ie: ordinary Americans don't think he understands their problems.) Much of this, of course, has to do with the Obama campaign's attacks on Romney, which, in aggregate, have managed to neutralize his preferred image as a trustworthy businessperson. As a result, Romney trails Obama by substantial margins on every question of compassion or likability. For instance, Obama’s ahead by 16 points on the question of which candidate cares more about “people like me” in a recent Gallup survey.

Those numbers are also a testimony to the Romney campaign's inability to portray their candidate in a positive light. Boston never seemed inclined to bolster Romney's image as a likable businessperson when it came under concerted attack from Obama. More generally, it has created hardly any moments over the past year where Romney has been presented to the public in a relatable manner. There's been nothing along the lines of Bush having a ranch, Kerry being a war hero, Clinton playing the saxophone; no candidate can have too many of such moments, but I'm not sure that Romney has had a single one.

And while the Romney campaign still steadfastly refuses to launch a concerted positive advertising campaign to boost their candidate's image, they surely know that their last chance to portray him as "likable enough," as the president once memorably noted in a different context, will probably be at the convention. That's why the decision to highlight in Tampa the candidate's role as a Bishop in the Mormon Church is so interesting. Eric Fehrnstrom, the strategist best known for boosting etch-a-sketch sales, explains the reasoning: emphasizing Romney’s religious life shows that he “does have an appreciation for the issues that are faced by ordinary Americans.” Implicitly, of course, this is an acknowledgement that the portrayal of Romney as a successful "turnaround artist" simply isn't enough to make Americans like him. To the extent that Boston was betting that Americans simply want an effective manager to take over the economy, they have now essentially admitted that it wasn't working.