“We respect the tribal governments as the voice of their communities and encourage federal, state, and local governments to heed those voices in developing programs and partnerships to improve the quality of life for American Indians....”

—GOP draft platform, “Honoring Our Relationship With American Indians”

Earlier this month I wrote, under the rubric Pas Devant Les Enfants (“not in front of the children”) about the Romney campaign’s successful effort to keep nearly all of Romney’s primary opponents away from the podium in Tampa. “The GOP’s leading lights are so extremist, or weird, or just plain dim,” I observed, “that they must be stashed away in the attic, like the first Mrs. Rochester.” Initially, only Santorum was to speak; now, apparently, Gingrich has been given a spot (to share with his wife Callista). Perry, Cain, Bachmann, and Paul remain in the attic, and Trump, who was scheduled to speak, now joins them up there, having been preempted by Tropical Storm Isaac.

But that’s just the presidential primary candidates. The GOP has a whole army of Mrs. Rochesters, and there's no attic big enough to accommodate all of them. I therefore inaugurate a convention-week Plank series spotlighting off-message Republican rantings that subvert the Romney campaign’s best efforts to pretend the Republican party hasn’t gone completely berserk.