HERE’S AN IDEA: come October, don’t drape your shrubs in fake spiderwebs or wedge plastic tombstones in the yard. Don’t bother blacking out your windows and carving up a pumpkin to glare at trick-or-treaters. Skip the pointy hat and talon-like fake fingernails. Just pack up the kids and drive them to an abandoned housing development in, say, Phoenix, or the outskirts of Las Vegas. Plywood skeletons of McMansions. Weeds up to your waist. Concrete paths that peter out into gravel, then end abruptly. What could be creepier? You don’t even need a costume, since you might already resemble the ghosts of these empty estates: middle-class strivers who jumped at the promise of wall-to-wall carpeting and a finished basement, and signed on the sub-prime line.

This is not an entirely original idea. The “new” haunted house comes from contemporary literature; and it is the backdrop for two of the most celebrated pulp novels of the summer, Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl and Tana French’s Broken Harbor. Both books have made it onto The New York Times best-seller list, with Gone Girl, in particular, creating a small storm of excitement. Gone Girl and Broken Harbor are clever psychological thrillers that deserve their summa-summer-read status. Readers rightly relish their chills in the heat: these books deliver.

But they also share a subtle slant that makes them more perceptive than standard beach fare. Sensational literature often pulls from headlines; the easiest way to frighten is to summon specific threats, however rare the danger. (Think of James Ellroy’s Black Dahlia, connected to the horrific murder of Elizabeth Short; Jodi Picoult’s Nineteen Minutes, which centers on a school shooting; or Emma Donohue’s Room, inspired, it seems, by Josef Fritzl.) But it is an uncommon thriller that harnesses the more nebulous and pervasive fears that needle society. Gone Girl and Broken Harbor do just this, presenting half-abandoned housing developments not only as crime scenes, but also as landscapes of disaffection and disappointment—a physical scar of the great recession and a gloomy reminder of our excesses.

This new variety of haunted house is a variation on the classic: a place where dreams wither. In Great Expectation’s Satis House, Miss Havisham has stopped the clocks at the moment her marriage was meant to take place and kept the decaying wedding cake—a nasty favor from a party that never took place. At Manderley, Daphne du Maurier’s setting for Rebecca, the deceased wife haunts the new; the second Mrs. du Winter cannot let go of the idea that hers is a less perfect union than the first. More recently, in Sarah Waters’s The Little Stranger, the impoverished family’s struggle to maintain their decrepit mansion weighs upon them almost as heavily as the poltergeists roaming its halls.