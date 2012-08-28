They have, however, enriched the big businesses who generally love Republicans. Spectrum auctions are nearly always won by the behemoths AT&T and Verizon, which build out infrastructure in more urban areas and leave less-populated areas alone, in the kind of classic market failure that Republicans find so difficult to recognize. That’s why the Rural Telecom Group, a consortium of smaller wireless carriers, thinks the big boys should be forced to give up the chunks of spectrum they aren’t using.

“We’re very opposed to auctions [the way they’re currently structured], because we know it goes to the highest bidders, not the people who live and work in rural areas and would actually serve them,” says Carri Bennet, the group’s general counsel. “Basically, it forces a rural consumer to have two phones. One to use in rural America, and one to use outside.”

It’s certainly true that the federal government is a spectrum hog—particularly the military, which likes to keep giant bands free and clear for when they might have some compelling national security-related need for them. Fortunately, there’s a better way to increase wireless capacity: Instead of giving companies spectrum for their exclusive use, share it.

That’s the conclusion of the Obama administration’s scientific brain trust, which in August issued a report on how federal spectrum could best be reused. Essentially, they concluded that shifting the feds entirely onto narrower bands would cost more than an auction could generate. But technology has advanced to the point where lots of users could operate in the same space more cheaply and efficiently, akin to building an open-access freeway instead of dedicated lanes for ambulances, police cars, and chauffeured limousines. Already, unlicensed pieces of spectrum have been most responsible for the Wi-Fi revolution.

“If the goal is to have ubiquitous mobile broadband at affordable prices, the carriers will never be able to meet that demand with more exclusively licensed spectrum,” says Michael Calabrese, who heads up the New America Foundation’s Wireless Future Project and helped compile the report. “One small junk band of spectrum that’s used for Wi-Fi is now carrying more data than al the wired broadband and commercial mobile broadband together.”