Karl Rove and George W. Bush looked at William McKinley as a model; Barack Obama at Franklin Roosevelt and John Kennedy. According to Huffington Post reporter Jon Ward, Mitt Romney and his advisors also have a favorite president: James K. Polk, who served one term from 1845 to 1849. Romney’s campaign manager Matt “Rhoades and the rest of the members of Romney’s inner circle think a Romney presidency could look much like the White House tenure of the 11th U.S. president,” Ward writes.

According to Ward, Rhoades explains that “Polk, who served from 1845 to 1849, presided over the expansion of the U.S. into a coast-to-coast nation, annexing Texas and winning the Mexican-American war for territories that also included New Mexico and California. He reduced trade barriers and strengthened the Treasury system. And he was a one-term president. Polk is an allegory for Rhoades: He did great things, and then exited the scene, and few remember him. That, Rhoades suggested, could be Romney’s legacy as well.”

This sounds fishy. Romney, who wrote a book, “Turnaround,” about the few months he spent rescuing the Winter Olympics, has never appeared particularly self-effacing. If he won the presidency, he would not commit himself to serving only one term. And there are plenty of other presidents—Ronald Reagan, for one—who accomplished much of their agenda in their first term. Why pick a relatively obscure Democratic president? What would draw Romney and his campaign team to Polk?

One obscure reason for singling out Polk is that while he is generally unknown to the public, he has some importance to Mormon history. When the Mormons decided to emigrate from Illinois, where their founder Joseph Smith had been murdered, across the Great Plains to Utah in 1846. In June, while they were in transit, Polk sent a representative to the Mormons asking for recruits to fight the Mexicans. Polk’s request amounted to a recognition of the Mormons as loyal Americans, and 500 Mormon men set off to fight the Mexican war.