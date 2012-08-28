The success of the film (made for $2.5 million and funded by 25 or so private investors) probably has a lot to do with its widespread promotion on conservative talk radio, but on the phone, D’Souza told me that he thinks it’s striking a chord not for the policy, but for the plot. “[Moviegoers] find the story, particularly as occasionally told by Obama, to be riveting and really dramatic.” That story, as in the splashy 2010 Forbes article that inspired the film and his book The Roots of Obama's Rage is Obama’s own biography—indeed, D’Souza often uses the president’s own voice from his audiobook narration of Dreams From My Father. In this case, Obama’s polyglot background is read not as an extraordinary, only-in-America story, but as the reason for his deep “anticolonial” bias. In D’Souza’s version of the Obama presidency, small pieces of evidence (Obama returned a bust of Winston Churchill that was in the White House back to the Brits; he doesn’t support Britain in the dispute with Argentina over the Falkland Islands) are marshaled in service of the larger argument that he wants to put the rest of the world on equal footing with the United States in a way that will inevitably mean a degradation of the American way of life.

What’s most troubling about the film is the relatively sophisticated way in which D’Souza manages to “other” Obama, even, or especially, while talking slowly and at about an eighth-grade reading level to his audience. He affects an air of puzzled investigatory journalism—“What is Obama’s dream?” he asks. To D’Souza, the president’s dream is nothing short of the death of the American one. We are told that Obama’s founding fathers are not Franklin and Jefferson, but rather (relatively marginal) figures in his life like Bill Ayers and Edward Said. There’s a reminder that Obama’s Hawaiian high school had a liberal curriculum that can be boiled down to, in D’Souza’s phrasing “oppression studies.” There’s a faux-measured conclusion that anti-colonialism can, occasionally, translate into “anti-white.” Images of squalor in the third-world countries Obama has personal ties to are juxtaposed with discussions of his current presidency and the sad state of our economy.

It’s a point of pride for D’Souza that he’s not a birther. He takes care to establish early on his belief in Obama’s Hawaiian birth. But the film’s goal doesn’t, in the end, seem all that different from what the birthers have pushed—only, anticipating criticism, he goes at it in a far more sophisticated, insidious way. D’Souza wants to make it clear that this isn’t about race, that it’s not about Obama as a black man. Nor is it about nativism. (Though that doesn’t stop him from liberally sprinkling in tribal drum sound effects.) He himself is an immigrant, D’Souza reminds us, and he loves America. His immigrant status, it would seem, safeguards him against accusations of bias, and lets him make the argument that someone who takes other cultures so seriously and with such particular psychological baggage couldn’t possibly have America’s true best interests at heart. “The idea that Obama is an Other is not an invention of the right but an invention of Obama supporters,” says D’Souza. “They said from the beginning: He is not like everybody else, look how multicultural he is, he is not your typical white male. And all I’m saying is, OK, let’s look at exactly how multicultural he is. Let’s look at how he really is different. In a way you could argue that our film takes multiculturalism seriously.”

Seriously as a threat, anyway. In our conversation, D’Souza kept mentioning that his film didn’t have the marketing budget of films it’s competing against, like Dark Knight. But what it does have is a villain (Obama) and a hero under duress (the American way of life). With this formula, is it any wonder it’s become a summer blockbuster?