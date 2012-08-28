“The current Administration's most recent National Security Strategy.... relies on the good intentions and capabilities of international organizations to justify constraining American military readiness.”

—GOP draft platform, “A Failed National Security Strategy.”

This week I'm tracking insane things Republicans say that undermine the Romney campaign’s painstaking efforts in Tampa to portray the GOP as reasonable and normal. Today please welcome Hon. Tom Head, a Lubbock County judge elected on the Republican ticket. Head’s duties include being director of emergency management and presiding over mental competency hearings. Last week Head gave the citizens of Buddy Holly’s birthplace reason to doubt his qualifications for either task when he explained on TV why the county needs a property-tax increase. Head said that if President Obama is elected,

He’s gonna to try to hand over the sovereignty of the United States to the U.N. What’s gonna happen when that happens? I'm thinkin’ worse case scenario: civil unrest, civil disobedience, civil war, maybe, and we’re not talkin’ just a few riots here and demonstrations, we’re talking Lexington, Concord, take up arms and get rid of the guy. Okay, now what’s gonna to happen if we do that? If the public decides to do that? He's gonna send in U.N. troops. I don’t want ’em in Lubbock County, okay? So I’m gonna stand in front of their armored personnel carriers and say, “You’re not comin’ in here.” And the sheriff, I’ve already asked him, I said, “Are you gonna back me?” He said, “Yeah, I’ll back you.” Well, I don’t want a bunch of rookies back there. I want trained, equipped, seasoned veteran officers to back me.

Just in case you happen to think I’m making this up, here’s the video: