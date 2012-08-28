A convention in Florida during the heart of Hurricane season?! What was the RNC thinking? They were probably more focused on demographics and voting trends than winds patterns, and politically speaking, it’s actually not hard to see why holding a convention in Tampa was appealing enough to offset the risks. The Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area has ascended to preeminence in Florida’s presidential politics: It’s now the swing state’s last real swing region.

It wasn’t always like this. Throughout the Bush years, the vaunted I-4 corridor dominated discussions of Florida politics. But a growing Latino population and Democratic gains among that critical group have combined to move Orlando’s Orange County and neighboring Kissimmee’s Osceola County into the Democratic column. In 2012, Obama could easily win these traditional swing counties by a double-digit margin—even if he loses statewide. Republicans have balanced those gains by winning northern Florida by an even greater margin than they did before, leaving the state as close as ever

But with Orlando drifting into the Democratic-column, the truncated western half of the I-4 corridor—better known as Tampa Bay—remains as the state’s last true swing region. If Romney flips any Florida county, it will probably be Flagler County (Palm Coast), a relatively small county along the Atlantic that Bush won in 2004. Jefferson and Monroe Counties voted for Obama by a narrow margin 2008, but they're quite small and voted for Kerry and Gore by narrow margins as well. After that, Tampa’s Hillsborough County is the next most likely county to flip to Romney, and unlike the others, it's actually a big one.

Hillsborough, along with neighboring St. Petersburg’s Pinellas County, are the only two large, metropolitan swing counties in Florida that could realistically flip between Romney and Obama. These two counties at the heart of the Tampa-St. Petersburg metropolitan area combine to hold nearly one million voters, and a candidate that carries both of these counties is very likely to prevail statewide. Over the last six presidential elections, Tampa’s Hillsborough County has closely followed the statewide results.