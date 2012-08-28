Today, Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister under Boris Yeltsin and veteran opposition leader under Vladimir Putin, and journalist Leonid Martynyuk did something that all journalists hate to do: report out the super-obvious but extremely succulent story.

For about as long as anyone can remember, on-again, off-again president Putin has been rumored to be one of the richest men not only in Russia, but in the world. In 2007, one British journalist estimated his fortune was some $40 billion, about $39,999,900,000 more than Putin makes officially. Since then, we’ve heard of extravagant watches—in curious displays of populism, he’s recently given a couple away, one to a blue-collar worker and one to a young boy—and of palaces built all over Russia, including one on the Black Sea which was said to have cost a Dr. Evil-esque $1 billion.

It was all there in more or less plain view. Nemtsov and Martynyuk simply collated it into a political pamphlet they called “The Life of a Galley Slave.” (That phrase comes from Putin’s own mouth. At a 2008 presser, he did the your-humble-servant line one better, and said that he was not ashamed to face his voters because “for these last eight years, I have toiled like a galley slave, giving it my all.”) The pamphlet is a work of open-source research, replete with pictures of watches and cars, villas and yachts, many of them culled from the internet. As a whole, it presents a staggering portrait of Putin’s personal decadence. A few highlights:



