Not an incredibly interesting polling day heading into the conventions.

The national polls aren’t exactly attention grabbing, but the state-level polls are somewhat more interesting. Quinnipiac’s Connecticut poll is now the third straight survey to show Romney within 10 among likely voters. There might be a similar phenomenon going on in New Jersey, the other state that’s really a glorified suburb of New York, where Romney also looks like he’s a little closer than one might expect based on a uniform swing. These tallies are hardly unprecedented, as Kerry won Connecticut by just 10 points and New Jersey by 7. Quinnipiac surveys suggest that Obama’s suffered his biggest losses among voters without a college degree. In Connecticut, Obama’s up by just 2 points among voters without a college degree, compared to his big 24 point victory in 2008.

Polls effectively show a tied race in Iowa and PPP’s no exception—they show Obama up by just 2 points among likely voters heading into the convention. That’s hardly surprising: Obama won the state by 10 points in 2008, but nearly half of Obama’s supporters were whites without a college degree—the group that plagues his reelection chances the most. If the election were tomorrow, Iowa would be a solid choice for “closest state.”