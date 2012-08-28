Chris Christie got big applause on Tuesday night when, during his address to the Republican convention, he said:

Mitt Romney will tell us the hard truths we need to hear to end the debacle of putting the world's greatest health care system in the hands of federal bureaucrats and putting those bureaucrats between an American citizen and her doctor.

The image of a bureaucrat getting “between an American citizen and her doctor” may not be the best way to win over swing voters, given the number of prominent Republicans who support ultrasound bills and other initiatives that dictate physician behavior towards women seeking abortions.

But let’s stick to the line’s intended point, which was about health care reform. As you probably know, conservatives are furious that the Affordable Care Act sets up a commission with the power to recommend changes in Medicare payments. They say the commission, the Independent Payment Advisory Board or IPAB, will inevitably limit seniors’ access to providers and ration care.

Romney has said the very same thing, arguing that the IPAB is one of the key differences between the Affordable Care Act and the health care reforms he signed in Massachusetts. Here’s how he explained it last week, during an interview with a Denver television anchor: